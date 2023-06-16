Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Politico: Macron wants Saudi crown prince to exert influence over Russia

by Martin Fornusek June 16, 2023 8:07 PM 2 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron (right) receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (left) at the Elysee Palace, June 16, 2023. (Photo credit: Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France's President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Elysee Palace, hoping to win the Saudi heir's support for Ukraine's victory, Politico reported on June 16.

According to Politico's source, Macron plans to press the prince to use his influence over Russia.

"What we are asking … is that (Saudi Arabia) helps us accelerate a Ukrainian victory, which would lead to talks between Ukraine and Russia," Politico cited a French official as saying.

Saudi Arabia has taken mostly a neutral stance toward the war, positioning itself as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.

Leveraging its good relations with Moscow, Riyadh helped to facilitate the release of ten foreign-born Ukrainian fighters from Russia’s captivity in September 2022.

Zelensky met the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Feb. 26., after which Saudis confirmed their pledge to provide Ukraine with $100 million of humanitarian aid and $300 million worth of oil products.

However, Riyadh's steps have put the country at odds with Ukraine's Western partners.

On April 3, Riyadh and other Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) states announced drastic cuts to oil production, ramping up the product's costs and indirectly aiding Russia.

In response, Washington accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Moscow and threatened with consequences.

Zelensky urges Arab leaders to support Ukraine ‘despite Russia’s influence’
“I hope that most of us are here for the sake of peace and justice,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 19 at the Arab League summit. “Even if there are people here at the summit who have a different view on the war, on our land, calling it a conflict, I am sure we can all be united in saving…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.