Politico: Macron wants Saudi crown prince to exert influence over Russia

France's President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Elysee Palace, hoping to win the Saudi heir's support for Ukraine's victory, Politico reported on June 16.

According to Politico's source, Macron plans to press the prince to use his influence over Russia.

"What we are asking … is that (Saudi Arabia) helps us accelerate a Ukrainian victory, which would lead to talks between Ukraine and Russia," Politico cited a French official as saying.

Saudi Arabia has taken mostly a neutral stance toward the war, positioning itself as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.

Leveraging its good relations with Moscow, Riyadh helped to facilitate the release of ten foreign-born Ukrainian fighters from Russia’s captivity in September 2022.

Zelensky met the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Feb. 26., after which Saudis confirmed their pledge to provide Ukraine with $100 million of humanitarian aid and $300 million worth of oil products.

However, Riyadh's steps have put the country at odds with Ukraine's Western partners.

On April 3, Riyadh and other Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) states announced drastic cuts to oil production, ramping up the product's costs and indirectly aiding Russia.

In response, Washington accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Moscow and threatened with consequences.