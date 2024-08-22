Skip to content
Lukashenko's derisive remarks on Armenia spark protests, condemnation

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 1:04 PM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's criticism of Armenia and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in an interview aired earlier this week have caused condemnation and protests in Yerevan on Aug. 21 that Belarusian authorities referred to as an "act of vandalism."

Speaking on Russian state television, Lukashenko said, "Who needs Armenians? Nobody. Let them develop their economy and rely on their own resources. What is France? Who is (French President Emmanuel) Macron? Tomorrow, when Macron is gone, everybody will forget about the Armenians."

France, which has a large Armenian diaspora, is one of the country's strongest supporters.

Lukashenko also accused CIS countries, which includes Kazakhstan, of wanting "to take something from Russia and give nothing in return."

Referring to the violent protests in Kazakhstan in January 2022, Lukashenko said that when "something happened in Kazakhstan," Astana turned to Moscow and Minsk, not China, India, or Pakistan.

In response, protesters gathered in front of the Belarusian embassy in Yerevan and threw eggs and other produce at the building.

The following day, Belarusian lawmaker Aleh Haidukevich said, "No one has done so much for the prosperity of the Armenian people, for peace in the Armenian land as the Belarusians."

"This act of vandalism, which was committed, is outrageous. It is unacceptable. The perpetrators should be brought to justice," he concluded.

A flurry of diplomatic activity also came after Lukashenko's remarks, with Kazakhstan summoning the Belarusian ambassador and Belarus summoning the Armenian ambassador.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya also condemned Lukahshenko's comments, saying that she "categorically condemn(s) the outrageous insults directed at Armenia and the Armenian people."

"The dictator (Lukashenko) has betrayed both Belarusians and Armenians, acting on behalf of the Kremlin."

It was the latest rise in tension between Armenia and Belarus.

In June, Politico reported, citing leaked documents, that Belarus had delivered advanced weapons to Armenia's geopolitical foe Azerbaijan for years, despite the fact that both Belarus and Armenia belong to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament that the country plans to leave the alliance and accused the CSTO of plotting "against us with Azerbaijan."

The move was likely regarded as a "bitter betrayal" by Armenia as the supplies gave Baku the "upper hand" in its conflict with Yerevan, Politico wrote at the time.

Russian soldiers depart Yerevan airport, ending 32-year presence
The process of their withdrawal was completed with a formal ceremony, during which Edgar Hunanian, the newly appointed head of Armenia’s border guard, thanked the Russian detachment for their service.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:46 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.
