Lukashenko arrives in Russia to meet Putin

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2024 3:34 PM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Russia for a visit on Jan. 27, 2024. (Alexander Lukashenko's press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia's Saint Petersburg for an official visit on Jan. 27, according to his press service.

Lukashenko is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Belarusian-Russian relations, as well as "international topics," reads the announcement.

Belarus is under heavy international sanctions for its role in aiding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s initial assault at the onset of the invasion in 2022 was launched from Belarus. Russia has since used Belarusian territory as a launching pad for attacks on Ukraine and to train Russian troops before sending them to the front line.

In Russia, Lukashenko will also take part in the Supreme State Council meeting of the Union State, a supranational union consisting of Belarus and Russia, which was created in 1999 and aimed at eventually uniting the two countries into one. The council is set to discuss plans for 2024-2026, foreign policy, and the development of the Union State's mass media.

Lukashenko also plans to join festivities marking the liberation of Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) from the blockade by the Axis powers that lasted more than two years during World War II.

The anniversary coincides with the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, also marked on Jan. 27.

Lukashenko has been the only president of Belarus since he came to power in 1994, in what is widely considered the first and last time free elections were held in the country since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

In September, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing Lukashenko as an accomplice to the crimes of Putin. The resolution also labeled Belarus a "satellite state of Russia."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
