Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Longer power cutoffs to be introduced in Kyiv after overnight strikes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 27, 2022 3:46 PM 1 min read
A firefighter put out the fire after Russia's overnight attacks on an energy infrastructure site in Kyiv Oblast on Oct. 27. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast overnight have sharply worsened the electricity supply in Kyiv, leaving available only 600-800 megawatts capacity for the capital, which usually consumes 1,000-1,200 MW, according to energy supplier Yasno.

"This means almost half of Kyiv may end up without electricity," the company stated. To prevent a complete blackout, longer power cutoffs "affecting a much larger number of consumers" will take place.

Russian forces have also damaged the main line of the energy system in Ukraine's central regions, according to state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo.

On Oct. 25, Ukrenergo announced rolling blackouts for businesses and households in all regions of Ukraine to stabilize the power system's operations.

Since Oct. 10, Russia launched over 300 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure sites, destroying around a third of the country's energy-generating capacity. Russia openly admits that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its key targets.

Russia's ‘blackout blitz’ on Ukrainian energy sites escalates ahead of winter
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.