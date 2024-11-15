Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Crimea, War, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

London-based Russian anti-war chef found dead in Serbia, AFP reports

by Olena Goncharova November 15, 2024 3:35 AM 1 min read
Actor Jude Law at The Box poses with head chef Alexei Zimin (L) during The Life RX Live, a digital first, improvised on-the-road live-streamed performance to celebrate the launch of the new Lexus RX in Soho on October 24, 2016 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Lexus RX)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A renowned Russian chef known for his strong criticism of Russia's war against Ukraine was found dead during a visit to Serbia's capital. The death of Alexei Zimin, who has lived in London for years, is the latest in a series of deaths involving Russian expatriates critical of the war.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that Zimin's body was discovered late on Nov. 12 in a rented apartment in Belgrade, where he was staying while promoting his latest book, "Anglomania."

Zimin co-founded the ZIMA restaurant in London, contributed as a senior writer for various magazines, and co-authored multiple books. Serbian authorities informed the BBC that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding his death, and that both an autopsy and toxicology report were in progress.

Born in Russia in 1971, Zimin established several restaurants in Moscow before departing after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Zimin's restaurant in London, Zima, confirmed the chef's death on Instagram. "For us, Alexei was not only a colleague, he was our friend, a close person with whom we were lucky to go through a lot - both good, kind and sad," the restaurant said.

Kremlin finds new enemies to target — Russians without kids
More than a decade since Russian lawmakers banned “LGBTQ+ propaganda,” the Kremlin’s self-declared crusade for “traditional values” has found a new target — Russians who don’t want children. On Nov. 12, the Russian State Duma voted to outlaw the support and promotion of “childfree propaganda,” effe…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.