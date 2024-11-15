London-based Russian anti-war chef found dead in Serbia, AFP reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A renowned Russian chef known for his strong criticism of Russia's war against Ukraine was found dead during a visit to Serbia's capital. The death of Alexei Zimin, who has lived in London for years, is the latest in a series of deaths involving Russian expatriates critical of the war.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that Zimin's body was discovered late on Nov. 12 in a rented apartment in Belgrade, where he was staying while promoting his latest book, "Anglomania."

Zimin co-founded the ZIMA restaurant in London, contributed as a senior writer for various magazines, and co-authored multiple books. Serbian authorities informed the BBC that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding his death, and that both an autopsy and toxicology report were in progress.

Born in Russia in 1971, Zimin established several restaurants in Moscow before departing after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Zimin's restaurant in London, Zima, confirmed the chef's death on Instagram. "For us, Alexei was not only a colleague, he was our friend, a close person with whom we were lucky to go through a lot - both good, kind and sad," the restaurant said.