Local official: Russian forces use ceasefire to strengthen their positions to storm Azovstal.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to Mariupol mayor, Russian forces used the ceasefire with Ukraine for the time of civilian evacuation to set up a new position for artillery observing/spotting and sniper fire to attack the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

The highly fortified Azovstal steel plant is the last part of the besieged city of Mariupol under Ukrainian control. It is being stormed by Russian troops.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, all women, children, and the elderly who sheltered at Azovstal have been evacuated as of May 7. About 1,000 civilians were hiding at Azovstal before the evacuation, according to Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.

On May 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was preparing a new round of evacuation to rescue wounded soldiers, medics, and remaining military personnel from Azovstal. About 500 injured Ukrainian soldiers are trapped at the plant with limited medical assistance.