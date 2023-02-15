Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv authorities: Russian spy balloons downed over capital

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 7:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense has detected about six Russian spy balloons over Kyiv and shot down "most of them," Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Feb. 15. Russia's aim may have been identifying and exhausting Ukrainian air defense forces, according to the report.

The balloons were likely carrying corner reflectors and some reconnaissance equipment, the administration wrote.

It added that the Ukrainian military would analyze the remains of the downed balloons to verify this information and determine the characteristics of the aircraft.

On Feb. 12, Russia used several spy balloons in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Air Force.

The General Staff said on Feb. 1 that Russia was actively conducting reconnaissance operations in preparation for an offensive in several undisclosed Ukrainian regions.

NATO chief: Russia has already started new offensive in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.