Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Local authorities: Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2023 5:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia on March 11, presumably using S-300 air defense missiles, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported, without going into specifics.

The missile attacks started a fire in one of the neighborhoods of the regional capital city, according to acting Zaporizhzhia mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev.

One of Russia's goals is to capture the entirety of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast after having declared an illegitimate annexation of the region in the fall, along with Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, and Luhansk Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial center with a hydroelectric plant, has resisted Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. It is also known as the home of the historic Zaporizhzhian Cossack people, who once warred against Imperial Russia.

Russia has often used air defense missiles like S-300 to strike ground targets, possibly because of stockpile issues with cruise and ballistic missiles. Their speed makes them hard to intercept by Ukraine’s air defense.

How repurposed Russian air defense missiles expose holes in Ukraine’s sky
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.