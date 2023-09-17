Local authorities: Russian shelling wounds policeman in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling wounded a policeman in the village of Sadove in Kherson Oblast, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Sept. 17.

The policeman reportedly received an injury to his back, although his condition is stable.

Sadove, located near the Dnipro River and situated about 20 kilometers northeast of the city of Kherson, is among the Ukrainian territories that continue to be targeted by Russia's daily shelling.

Since Ukraine liberated swathes of territories on the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces continue to put civilian lives at risk by repeatedly shelling these areas.

Earlier on Sept. 17, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the detonation of a Russian mine in a field in southern Kherson Oblast killed a 45-year-old man and injured a 26-year-old man.