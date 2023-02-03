Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuanians donate 1 million euros in an hour to buy radars for Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 3:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanians on Feb. 3 donated over 1 million euros during just one hour to purchase multifunctional tactical radars for Ukraine as part of the Radarom! fundraising campaign, Andrius Tapinas, the founder of Lithuania's Laisves TV, said on Facebook.

He said that the total amount donated this morning to Radarom! would be doubled by the Tesonet business accelerator to over 2 million euros.

The Radarom! campaign started Jan. 30, and since then more than 5 million euros have been donated to supply Ukraine with tactical radars.

Tapinas said that he expected the total amount of the donations to double by Feb. 24, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
