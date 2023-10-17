Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuania repairing Leopard tanks damaged in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2023 5:22 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank crew receives training on the maintenance of Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks at a military training ground of the Bundeswehr on May 05, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania's military has started repairing German-made Leopard tanks damaged on Ukraine's front lines, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 17.

"Tanks will be returned to the battlefield once their technical capability is restored," the ministry wrote on X (formerly Twitter). It didn't specify how many vehicles are being repaired in the country.

Earlier, Lithuania repaired and returned to Ukraine German-provided PzH2000 Howitzers damaged in action.

Lithuanian specialists also trained the first group of 18 Ukrainian mechanics to repair the howitzers, "which lose their technical characteristics due to intensive use," according to the country's military.

Poland has also been repairing German-made Leopard battle tanks used in Ukraine. On Oct. 2, the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) announced that Kyiv had received the first package of Leopard 2 tanks after the repairs.

According to Forbes, only five of Ukraine's Leopard 2 tanks have been destroyed during the ongoing counteroffensive as of Aug. 28. The losses reportedly occurred in the early weeks of the counteroffensive on the southern front line near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Can Ukraine maintain and optimally use its modern Western tanks?
Future Ukrainian counterattacks using modern Western combat vehicles are being discussed everywhere, from Washington news conferences to Ukrainian military expert circles. Ukraine hopes to receive up to two brigades of tanks, on top of many infantry vehicles from Western allies. But there are two m…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.