Lawmaker: Zelensky addresses Ukrainian parliament.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 4:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky had addressed the Verkhovna Rada earlier in the day.

Zelensky’s speech wasn’t broadcast but Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Holos (Voice) party, posted a short video of his address.

“(The number of Russian) flagships has decreased in the Black Sea, and one infamous bridge is increasingly working in the outbound direction if it works at all,” Zelensky said in an apparent reference to the Moskva cruiser, which was sunk in April, and the Crimean Bridge, which was attacked in October. “And that showed what kind of future we'll have. (The future) will be Ukrainian."

An award ceremony for the military took place after Zelensky’s address, Zhelezniak said.

According to Zhelezniak, Zelensky talked about new security guarantees for Ukraine and reforming existing international organizations.

He also said that rebuilding Ukraine would be “the largest economic project in Europe” since Ukraine’s entire territory needs it, the lawmaker said.

Zelensky said Ukraine would restore the Russian-occupied parts of the Donbas and Crimea to normal life, Zhelezniak reported.

According to the lawmaker, Zelensky said that a "modern policy" on war veterans and their rehabilitation should be introduced in Ukraine.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine had returned 1,456 of its residents from Russian captivity since Feb. 24.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
