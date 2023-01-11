Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lawmaker: Parliament to strip 4 MPs from pro-Russian parties of mandates.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 10:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian parliament is expected to strip four lawmakers from banned pro-Kremlin parties of their mandates at its next meeting, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said on Jan. 11.

Arakhamia did not specify their names.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped four pro-Kremlin lawmakers of Ukrainian citizenship. These are Andriy Derkach, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin, and Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk, a major ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, was a co-leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life, a pro-Russian party that was banned in March 2022.

He was charged with high treason and placed under house arrest in 2021. Medvedchuk fled after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and was re-arrested in April.

In September he was handed over to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

Kozak from the Opposition Platform-For Life is a close ally of Medvedchuk. He was also charged with high treason in 2021.

Derkach, who is wanted by the Ukrainian authorities, was charged with high treason and illicit enrichment in September. Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court issued an arrest warrant for him in absentia in October.

According to the authorities, Derkach had received funds from a Russian intelligence agency to create private security firms that Russia planned to use for capturing Ukraine.

Kuzmin was a deputy prosecutor general in 2006-2013, achieving notoriety under pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

He left Ukraine after Yanukovych was ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014 and returned in 2019, becoming a lawmaker from the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life party. He was charged with treason in October 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.