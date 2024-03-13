Skip to content
News Feed, Oleksandr Dubinsky, Corruption, Anti-corruption, Ukraine, Courts
Lawmaker Dubinsky fined over corruption-related offense

by Martin Fornusek March 13, 2024 9:17 PM 2 min read
Lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky at the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv on Nov. 14, 2023. (Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform)
Controversial lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky was found guilty of an administrative offense and fined for exerting pressure over the investigation of his corruption case, according to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's statement on March 13.

The Pechersk district court in Kyiv ordered Dubinsky to pay a fine of Hr 6,800 ($175.45). He can appeal the court's ruling within 10 days.

Dubinsky is a suspect in a number of criminal cases related to corruption and treason. He was charged with document forgery in August 2023 after he allegedly traveled abroad under a false pretext.

After the criminal case was opened against him last summer, the lawmaker sent appeals to the Health Ministry and the State Bureau of Investigation to "obtain information necessary for his own protection against criminal prosecution," the National Agency on Corruption Prevention said.

In one of the appeals sent in August 2023, Dubinsky demanded information from the Health Ministry on the progress and results of the review of the documentation related to his forgery case, the agency reported.

The agency's statement did not mention Dubinsky by name, but the facts of the case make it clear that he is the suspect in question.

The lawmaker was detained last November after being accused of high treason. He remains in custody as he awaits trial. Dubinsky has also been charged with violating martial law by allegedly helping the brother of his civil partner illegally leave Ukraine.

Media: MP searched by law enforcement over role in illegal border crossing
Ukrainian law enforcement is carrying out searches at the premises of lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky over suspected involvement in organizing an illegal crossing of the border, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 1, citing an unnamed source in the law enforcement bodies.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Lawmaker Dubinsky fined over corruption-related offense.

