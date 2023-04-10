Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Land Forces chief visits Bakhmut, says Russia resorts to 'scorched earth' tactics

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2023 9:54 AM 2 min read
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi (R), commander of Ukraine's Land Forces, shakes hands with a Ukrainian serviceman during his visit to the frontline positions in Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut on April 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Land Forces and Eastern Operational Command, visited Ukrainian positions on the Bakhmut front line in Donetsk Oblast on April 9, according to the Defense Ministry media center.

After the visit, Syrskyi said Russia was forced to involve special forces and airborne assault units in the battle for Bakhmut as Ukraine's military has "exhausted" Wagner Group mercenaries in the fighting.

"The enemy switched to the so-called Syrian scorched earth tactics. It destroys buildings and (military) positions with air strikes and artillery fire," the Ukrainian commander added, cited by the media center. "Bakhmut's defense continues. The situation is difficult but under control."

During the Bakhmut visit, Syrskyi assessed the state of units fighting in the area and listened to problems and requests raised by their commanders that "require immediate resolution," the media center wrote.

Land Forces chief made some operational decisions regarding the defense of the city, assigned tasks to unit commanders as well as presented "the best soldiers" with awards, valuable gifts, and cash incentives, reads the report.

The Kremlin-controlled mercenary Wagner Group has been assisting Russia's military in trying to capture Bakhmut for almost eight months as Moscow tries to consolidate its grip over the entirety of Donetsk Oblast.

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its April 7 assessment that Russian forces had "regained some momentum" in the battle for Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut after a delay in their advance since late March.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 1 – Why does Ukraine keep up costly defense of Bakhmut?
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #1 is dedicated to Ukraine’s military strategy in Bakhmut, an embattled city in Donet…
Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.