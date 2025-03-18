The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky arrives in Finland for official visit to discuss security and strengthen ties

by Kateryna Hodunova March 18, 2025 7:04 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Helsinki, Finland, on March 18, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Finland for an official visit on March 18. The plane carrying the couple landed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in the afternoon.

The visit was organized by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb. The meeting will begin with a welcome ceremony in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, according to a statement from the Finnish president’s office.

"Europe should be at the table, and everything that concerns Europe's security should be decided together with Europe," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, announcing the visit.

Zelensky will discuss Finland's support for Ukraine and steps to end the Russian war. In addition to Zelensky and Stubb, Finnish Finance Minister Riikka Purra, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen will participate in the discussions.

The presidents are also expected to hold a joint press conference.

The talks will continue afterward, involving local defense company representatives to discuss potential investments in Ukraine’s defense industry and further military support.

During the visit to Finland, Zelensky also plans to meet with Finnish Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-Aho and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

On March 19, Zelensky will attend an event at the University of Helsinki, where Stubb will deliver a speech.

Ukraine's First Lady will hold a series of meetings focused on educational cooperation, including the expansion of the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies and the security of educational space, the construction of school shelters, and the exchange of experience in the school catering system.

Olena Zelenska will also meet with representatives of the business and cultural community, as well as philanthropists.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Finland has provided Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in defense aid.

Finland announced its 28th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at approximately 200 million euros ($217.4 million)on March 13.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

