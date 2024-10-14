Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Foreign Ministry, Ukraine, Russia, War, Culture
Edit post

Kyiv rebukes Jared Leto over controversial remarks on Russia, war

by Kateryna Denisova October 14, 2024 3:12 PM 2 min read
Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs in concert during the "Seasons Tour" at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 30, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized Jared Leto, a U.S. actor and Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman, for his remarks made at a concert in Belgrade on Oct. 11.

During his performance, Leto asked the audience if there were many Russians among them, which was met with screams of joy.

The musician subsequently said that he missed Russia and would visit once "all these problems are finished," referring to Moscow's full-scale war on Ukraine.

"We're going to come back to Serbia, we're going to go up to St. Petersburg over Moscow. We're going to drop down to Kyiv. We’re gonna party and hang out with everybody," the singer said.

After the footage of Leto's remarks went viral, he faced backlash from Ukrainians on social media.

The Foreign Ministry said that Leto's "feeling the Russian energy" and his wish to perform in Russia "is an insult to those sacrificing lives to defend freedom."

"There can be no appeasement for Russia when it continues its attempts to solve the 'problem' of Ukraine's very existence," the ministry added.

Leto and his team did not respond to the criticism.

The musician had been performing in Ukraine and Russia before February 2022. After Russia's full-scale invasion, he voiced his support for Ukraine.

In 2013, Leto supported the Revolution of Dignity and later visited Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv, where protests took place to pay tribute to the "Heavenly Hundred," the activists killed during the revolution.  

Officers detained men outside Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv, official confirms
Video footage taken at the scene shows officers stationed outside the doors to the venue, intercepting male attendees as they exited the concert. Officers are shown forcibly arresting some men.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.