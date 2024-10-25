Kyiv receives lists of missing Ukrainian soldiers via Qatar, ombudsman says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received a list of missing Ukrainian soldiers thanks to mediation by Qatar, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Oct. 24

Lubinets made the announcement on his Telegram channel after visiting Qatar and meeting Lolwah Al-Khater, the country's Foreign Ministry senior official.

The Gulf country has previously acted as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow to bring back Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia.

Lubinets did not specify in his statement whether the lists were provided to Qatar by Moscow or the status of the listed missing soldiers.

Apart from the list, he received letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) for their families and discussed the possibility of speeding up the process of POW exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow.

The parties also agreed to provide assistance to civilians in difficult life situations, including in restoring personal documents, Lubinets said.

According to the Interior Ministry, Ukraine records 55,000 citizens in its register of persons missing under special circumstances as of late September. The register includes people who have disappeared due to war, occupation, or natural and man-made disasters.