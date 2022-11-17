Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Kuleba: Ukrainian experts arrive in Poland to investigate missile blast site

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2022 8:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Nov. 17, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau discussed a joint investigation of the site where a missile killed two people amid Russia's massive attack on Ukraine.

“Ukraine and Poland will cooperate constructively and openly on the incident caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. Our experts are already in Poland,” Kuleba said. “We expect them to swiftly get access to the site in cooperation with Polish law enforcement.”

On Nov. 15, during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine, a blast killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.

Jakub Kumoch, head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, said on Nov. 17 that a Polish-American investigation team had examined the missile’s remnants and the crater’s depth and calculated the direction from which it came and the amount of fuel it used. Kumoch said there is evidence that it was a Ukrainian missile.

“There are many indications that one of the (Ukrainian) missiles used to shoot down a Russian missile missed the target. Its self-destruct system did not work, and this missile, unfortunately, led to a tragedy," he said.

Kumoch emphasized that “no one accuses Ukraine of deliberately hitting Polish territory” because “Russia bombed Ukraine that day, and Russia bears full responsibility for everything that falls.”

On Nov. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky denied claims by NATO and Poland that a Ukrainian missile had likely landed on Polish territory.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov called for a joint investigation into the explosions and said that Ukraine is “ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace” in the accident.

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
