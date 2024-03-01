Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Danube Commission, War, Ukraine, Odesa Oblast
Edit post

Kuleba: Russia excluded from Danube Commission due to its attacks on Odesa Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova March 1, 2024 10:52 PM 2 min read
A Panamanian cargo anchored on the Danube River close to the port of Izmail, Odesa Oblast, southwestern Ukraine on July 27, 2023. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia was expelled from the Danube Commission, an international intergovernmental organization developing free navigation on the Danube River, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on March 1.

The commission adopted a decision in December last year calling on Russia to leave the organization as its continuous attacks on the Lower Danube region, part of which lies in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, violated principles of the founding Belgrade Convention.

Russia could withdraw from the convention until Feb. 29 but did not do so, which means that, as of March 1, "the Danube States will no longer consider themselves bound by the obligations under the Belgrade Convention vis-a-vis the Russian Federation."

Other members of the Danube Commission include Ukraine, Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Croatia.

Ukraine’s sea exports reach record monthly level since full-scale invasion
Ukraine exported eight million metric tons of goods through the Black Sea corridor in February, reaching a monthly record level since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on March 1.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

The сommission has also imposed a fine on Russia for not paying contributions after being stripped of its powers in the organization in March 2022, Kuleba said on X (formerly Twitter).

"I thank the Danube Commission, our Danube partners, and everyone who helped make this historic decision. I urge all international organizations to follow suit, isolate Russian diplomats, and kick Russia out. Aggressors and terrorists have no place in any reputable international forums," he added.

The commission has not yet officially confirmed that the decision to expel Russia entered into force. Moscow has not commented either.

Following Moscow’s withdrawal from the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2023, Russian forces launched a campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s port infrastructure and civilian facilities in Odesa Oblast, causing casualties and large-scale damage.

Debris from Russian drones used in such strikes were found in Moldova and Romania, prompting the countries to increase their security measures.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak: Ukraine’s parliament & economy, Issue No. 44
Editor’s note: This is issue 44 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly “Ukrainian Economy in Brief” newsletter, covering events from Feb. 19-25, 2024. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs. The…
The Kyiv IndependentYaroslav Zhelezniak
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.