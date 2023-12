This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is lying when he said that most of the grain leaving Odesa goes to Europe, not to Asia or Africa, European Pravda reports. “The interpretation of these words can only have one meaning, (Putin) is preparing to blackmail the world with hunger and demand further concessions for himself – around November, when the current (grain corridor) agreement expires,” Kuleba said.