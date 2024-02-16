Kuleba: 'It is time to end naivete' about Putin.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world to "to end the naivete" about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in light of news about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's alleged death on Feb. 16.

Kuleba referenced in his post on social media the high-profile murders of journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006, tax advisor Sergei Magnitsky in 2009, and opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in 2015, adding that "there was outrage after each murder, but Putin eventually got away with it, and world leaders shook his hand again."

"This encouraged (Putin) to continue killing people."

Despite a continued history of political opponents getting murdered there are some people who "continue to call for Putin to be heard and negotiated with," Kuleba said.

However, Kuleba reiterated that Russia must first and foremost be defeated in Ukraine so that "Putin will finally learn a lesson."

Russian media reported on Feb. 16 that Navalny died in prison. Navalny was being held in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

According to the prison service, Navalny supposedly lost consciousness and could not be revived.

The penal colony that Navalny was held in is located in a remote settlement north of the Arctic Circle, with "tough conditions" and limited access to letter delivery, according to Zhdanov, the head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by Navalny.

Navalny was previously held in the IK-6 Melekhovo high-security prison in Russia's Vladimir Oblast.

Navalny had been serving a 2.5-year prison sentence since 2021 and a separate 9-year sentence on fraud charges since 2022.

A Russian court also sentenced Navalny to 19 years in a maximum security prison in August 2023 on extremism charges for creating the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

All these cases have been recognized as politically motivated and fabricated by international human rights organizations and governments.

Navalny was poisoned in Russia in 2020 and flown for treatment in Germany. German doctors said he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent — a chemical weapon produced by the Russian government.

The Insider, Bellingcat, CNN, and Der Spiegel published an investigation according to which Navalny had been poisoned by agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service. They also identified the agents' names.