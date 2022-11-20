Kuleba calls for complete ban on Russian state propaganda in EU and beyond

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russian state TV media of spreading incitement of genocide against Ukrainians.

He said the propaganda media employees openly admitted that Russia bombs out Ukraine’s critical infrastructure to inflict unbearable conditions of life on civilians and called for more strikes.

"Russian state propaganda in the EU and elsewhere must be fully banned," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Nov. 20.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. Attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime, according to the Geneva Conventions.



On Nov. 15, Moscow launched its largest missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing emergency power outages across the country. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces launched around 90 missiles at targets across Ukraine on that day.

