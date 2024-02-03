Skip to content
Journalists filming anti-mobilization protest detained in Moscow

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2024 9:59 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo: Flowers are seen left near the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad during World War Two, at Moscow's Alexander Garden on February 2, 2023. (Natalia Koleskinova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Journalists who were filming an anti-mobilization protest outside the Kremlin were detained by the police, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Feb. 3.

Information about the protest was shared by the Telegram channel of "The Way Home," a movement made up of wives and female family members of mobilized Russian soldiers who are unhappy that the men are required to serve until the invasion of Ukraine ends.  

"The Way Home" told people to gather near Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the 500th day of "indefinite mobilization rotations."

Videos on Telegram channels showed that male journalists filming the protests were soon detained. The police detained more than 25 people, with at least one among them a protester, one Russian Telegram channel reported.

"The Way Home" is part of a growing anti-mobilization movement that the Russian government is trying to suppress.

Maria Andreeva, a key face of the movement, has emphasized that she supports the guiding logic of the full-scale invasion, but is protesting the Russian government's treatment of its soldiers and the inability of mobilized men to be rotated out of the front line.

She also has repeated Russian propaganda about the Bucha massacre, in which hundreds of Ukrainian civilians were killed by Russian soldiers, saying that it had been "staged" by the West.

Russian opposition calls for nomination of anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin in presidential race
Boris Nadezhdin, who previously served in Russia’s parliament, has attracted attention for repeatedly voicing his opposition to the war on television. He called the full-scale war a mistake and said that Russia could not defeat Ukraine using its current methods.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
