Japan to provide Ukraine with generators, solar lanterns worth over $2.5 million

The Japanese government will provide Kyiv with emergency aid to prepare for winter amid Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry's statement published on Nov. 22.

"The aid has significant importance as winterization support for those who cannot use heating facilities and lighting equipment due to the blackout," the ministry said in a statement.

The Japanese government will implement its assistance through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Office.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure with missiles and drones since early October. As a result of a series of mass attacks, about half of Ukraine's energy system was disabled as of Nov. 18, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The damage forced Ukraine's state grid operator to introduce rolling blackouts across the country.

Moscow openly admits that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

