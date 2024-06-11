Italy prepares $150 million aid package for Ukraine's recovery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Italy is planning an aid package of 140 million euros ($150 million) to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on June 11 at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

The funds will be allocated for Ukraine's "infrastructure, railways, healthcare, agriculture and mine clearance," and 45 million euros ($48 million) of that will be used for the reconstruction of Odesa, the minister said.

The world's government and business leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil society, have gathered in the German capital for a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The event is attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who used the opportunity to call on international partners to provide further air defenses and energy aid to help the country withstand Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure.

Speaking at the conference, Tajani said that Italy and Ukraine will sign a cooperation memorandum today, June 11.

The minister also confirmed that Italy is preparing a military aid package that will include a new SAMP/T air defense system in addition to the one provided last year by France and Italy.

Attacks earlier this year against Ukraine's energy infrastructure destroyed several thermal power plants across the country, including the key power Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.