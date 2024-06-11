Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Italy, Ukraine, Western aid, Reconstruction, Odesa, Ukraine Recovery Conference
Edit post

Italy prepares $150 million aid package for Ukraine's recovery

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2024 2:17 PM 2 min read
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arrives at the 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference on June 11, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Italy is planning an aid package of 140 million euros ($150 million) to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on June 11 at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

The funds will be allocated for Ukraine's "infrastructure, railways, healthcare, agriculture and mine clearance," and 45 million euros ($48 million) of that will be used for the reconstruction of Odesa, the minister said.

The world's government and business leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil society, have gathered in the German capital for a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The event is attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who used the opportunity to call on international partners to provide further air defenses and energy aid to help the country withstand Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure.

Speaking at the conference, Tajani said that Italy and Ukraine will sign a cooperation memorandum today, June 11.

The minister also confirmed that Italy is preparing a military aid package that will include a new SAMP/T air defense system in addition to the one provided last year by France and Italy.

Attacks earlier this year against Ukraine's energy infrastructure destroyed several thermal power plants across the country, including the key power Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Ukraine wants to restore energy facilities damaged by Russia by winter with allied help, Zelensky says at Berlin conference
“We are asking you for equipment from your shutdown power plants and direct financial support. This will allow us to respond to the situation here and now. To preserve normal life,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:18 AM

FT: NATO's B9 group considers barring Hungary from meetings.

Diplomats of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies, discussed a possibility of excluding Hungary from future meetings of the club, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 11, citing people familiar with the talks.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.