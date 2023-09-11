ISW: Ukraine continues to advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and advanced on Sept. 10, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment.

Geolocated footage posted on Sept. 10 shows that Ukrainian forces have made gains east of Novoprokopivka located 18 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Tavria grouping spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun also said on Sept. 10. that Ukrainian forces continue to advance near Robotyne (12 kilometers south of Orikhiv) and have liberated 1.5 square kilometers of territory in this direction.

Russian sources continued limited counterattacks in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and reportedly regained some lost positions, according to the ISW. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked near Robotyne.

Ilya Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, reported that Ukrainian forces also achieved unspecified success near Klishchiivka, some seven kilometers southwest of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Sept. 10 that Ukraine likely has about 30 to 45 days for the counteroffensive before the weather worsens on the ground.

The summer counteroffensive, which has seen Ukraine liberate more than a dozen villages in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, is going slower than expected, Milley said, but he added that Ukraine is still "progressing at a very steady pace through the Russian front lines."