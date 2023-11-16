ISW: Ukraine conducting larger operations, advancing in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are continuing larger than usual operations on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest report on Nov. 15.

Natalia Humenyuk, spokesperson for the Southern Operational Command, reported that Ukrainian forces are successfully driving Russian troops back, establishing a buffer zone of three to eight kilometers from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. The ISW notes that this is an area that is significantly larger than what any available open-source evidence currently shows.

Ukrainian advances around the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast are also being reported near the communities of Poima and Peschanivka as Ukrainian armed forces seek to advance on Russian losses in the area.

In western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces also continued offensive operations on Nov. 15 and reportedly advanced, despite a prominent Russian military blogger's claims that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks between the communities of Robotyne and Kopani.

The ISW notes that it cannot independently confirm the claims of Russian military bloggers.

Fighting continues to be tense in Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensives against Russia's illegal invasion - with advances typically no more than a few kilometers at a time.