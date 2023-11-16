Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukraine conducting larger operations, advancing in Kherson Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat November 16, 2023 8:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are continuing larger than usual operations on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest report on Nov. 15.

Natalia Humenyuk, spokesperson for the Southern Operational Command, reported that Ukrainian forces are successfully driving Russian troops back, establishing a buffer zone of three to eight kilometers from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. The ISW notes that this is an area that is significantly larger than what any available open-source evidence currently shows.

Ukrainian advances around the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast are also being reported near the communities of Poima and Peschanivka as Ukrainian armed forces seek to advance on Russian losses in the area.

In western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces also continued offensive operations on Nov. 15 and reportedly advanced, despite a prominent Russian military blogger's claims that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks between the communities of Robotyne and Kopani.

The ISW notes that it cannot independently confirm the claims of Russian military bloggers.

Fighting continues to be tense in Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensives against Russia's illegal invasion - with advances typically no more than a few kilometers at a time.

Ukraine war latest: Russia admits Ukrainian troops operate on Dnipro River’s occupied east bank
Key developments on Nov. 15: * Russia admits Ukrainian troops operate on Dnipro River’s occupied east bank. * Washington Post: Banned Russian oil flows into Pentagon supply chain. * US to fund international center for prosecution of Russian aggression with $1 million. * At least 1 killed, 7 inj…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:22 AM

Congress gridlocked one day before holiday break without Ukraine deal.

U.S. congress members are scheduled to leave Washington, D.C. on Thursday for a three-week holiday break as Biden administration officials on Dec. 13 called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to keep chamber in session until a deal on Ukraine aid is reached, the Missouri Independent reported.
12:48 AM

NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024.

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
10:57 PM

Man injured in Odesa drone attack dies in hospital.

A person injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of Dec. 12 died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Dec. 13. The 42-year-old man died from a heart attack after being injured in the drone attack.
9:12 PM

Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.