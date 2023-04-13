ISW: The Kremlin’s ‘Russification’ attempts in Ukraine may have unintended consequences in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin’s “Russification” attempts in Ukraine may have unintended consequences back in Russia as it “continues to empower and amplify overtly nationalist voices and ideologies,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on April 12.

The U.S. think tank suggested that Russia’s campaign of “Russification” aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity may also promote the ideologies that form the “rhetorical backbone of the pro-war information space.”

In essence, "Russification" efforts may unintentionally intensify “staunch Russian nationalism” and “intense xenophobia” domestically within Russia directed not only at Ukraine and Ukrainian identity, but also domestic minorities within Russia itself.

The ISW pointed to examples of responses by Russian authorities and prominent Russian milbloggers to ethnic minorities in Russia.

According to the ISW, the unintended consequences of "Russification" efforts in Ukraine may "ironically continue to place the onus of the war effort on the communities that it marginalizes," especially as Russia relies increasingly on this demographic to support its full-scale war against Ukraine.