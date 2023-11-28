Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
ISW: Russia's attempt to create migrant crisis at Finnish border failing

by Dmytro Basmat November 28, 2023 6:34 AM 2 min read
A border guard patrol along the border wall at Polish - Belarus border not far from Bialowieza, eastern Poland, on May 29, 2023. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's attempt to instigate a migrant crisis at the Finnish border appears to be failing due to Finland's quick response in closing its borders, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in its daily assessment on Nov. 27.

Russian authorities reportedly directed the Interior Ministry to gather migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and other regions and send them to the Finnish border. Border officials in Finland stopped most migrants from crossing into the country and Russian authorities will now be forced to settle the migrants in Russian territory.  

Responding to what the Finnish government deems as "instrumentalizing migrants" at its border, Finland has closed all but one border crossing with Russia.

On Friday, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the Finnish government will consider closing the last border crossing “if necessary” and reported that Finland may take additional unspecified measures to bolster border security.

In November, approximately 900 asylum seekers from countries including Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen entered Finland from Russia, marking a significant increase from the previous rate of less than one per day, as reported by Reuters.

Finland joined NATO earlier this year as a means to prevent serious threats to its national security from neighboring Russia. Previously, Finland shut its border to Russian tourists in September 2022, banning entry into the country for Russian-registered vehicles. Cars with Russian license plates that are already in Finland will have to leave the country by March 2024.

6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
1:45 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 27, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.