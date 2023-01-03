Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Air, missile campaign against Ukraine likely not generating Kremlin’s desired information effects among Russia’s nationalists

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 4:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces conducted a cruise missile strike against an object in Khmelnytskyi Oblast — reportedly a base of the Ukrainian 8th Separate Special Forces Regiment — on Dec. 31. A Russian military blogger said that the strike, "while well-executed and a good information operation, is too little too late," the Institute for the Study of War reported.

The blogger argued that Russia needed to "systematically conduct such strikes earlier on in the war," and that the strike "should have had follow-up strikes to ensure maximum damage." He reportedly noted that the timing of this strike was inopportune since Ukrainian elements were unlikely to be at the base on New Year’s Eve.

The think tank also notes that Russian sources responded lukewarmly to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staged New Year’s address, while military bloggers lauded Wagner Group financier Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s appearances on the front lines over the New Year’s holidays. "These criticisms and a chain of Putin’s cancelled public appearances and meetings with ordinary citizens may show Putin as out of touch," the ISW found.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.