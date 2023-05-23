Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russian information space incoherent after reports of fighting in Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 7:34 AM 1 min read
The Russian information space experienced "panic, factionalism, and incoherency" after reports of fighting in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report.

Following Russia’s announcement of "counter-terrorist operation" in Belgorod Oblast, the military bloggers speculated about the purpose guiding the raids reportedly led by Free Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps.

The lack of the united response, according to the D.C.-based think tank, "indicates first and foremost that the attack took Russian commentators by surprise."

At the same time, the information space emphasized the military victory following Russia’s occupation of Bakhmut, omitting comments on its strategic implications or the possibility of Ukrainian forces encircling the city.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his forces will pass the control over Bakhmut to Russian conventional forces on May 25. Then, the Wagner Group will  "withdraw from the entire frontline in Ukraine after June 1 in order to reconstitute and train for about two months," the report said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
