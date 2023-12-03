Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian Defense Ministry will likely continue utilizing 'crypto-mobilization' recruitment methods

by Olena Goncharova December 3, 2023 6:58 AM 2 min read
Russian military conscripts during training in Rostov, Russia on Oc. 31, 2022. (Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Ministry responded to President Vladimir Putin’s Dec. 1 decree increasing the size of the Russian military and said that the ministry is implementing the increase in stages “on account of citizens who express a desire to perform military service under a contract.”

This language may refer to volunteers, whom the ministry has courted through a widespread crypto-mobilization effort in Russia, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest update on Dec. 2.

The ISW explained that the phrasing used by the ministry suggests that the Russian military may use volunteer recruitment for long-term force generation.

On Dec. 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the size of Russia's army by 170,000 people, bringing it to a new total of 1,320,000 military personnel. Russia's Defense Ministry said that it was a response to an "increase in threats" that are associated with its full-scale war in Ukraine, as well as "ongoing NATO expansion."

The Defense Ministry clarified that Putin’s decree does not portend a significant increase in the number of conscripted Russians nor a second wave of mobilization.

Putin‘s decree, which formally increased the size of the Russian military from 2.039 million personnel to 2.209 million personnel and total Russian combat personnel from 1.15 million to 1.32 million, "is likely an official acknowledgment of the actual end strength of the Russian military and not an order for an immediate increase," according to the ISW.

US Defense Secretary Austin: ‘We will not let Hamas or Putin win’
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin criticized those endorsing “an American retreat from responsibility” at the Reagan National Defense Forum, emphasizing the necessity for consistent U.S. leadership to contribute to a world that remains as safe, free, and prosperous as possible.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.