ISW: Putin signs decrees to allow Ukrainians to live and work in Russia

According to the U.S. think tank, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed two decrees on Aug. 27, the first of which allows residents of Ukraine and stateless people to live and work in Russia “indefinitely.” The second decree entails that social payments will be paid to Ukrainians who have come to Russia. In an earlier report issued by the Institute for the Study of War on Aug. 22, the experts reported that Ukrainians re-entering occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast are given identification forms for “stateless persons” by occupying authorities. ISW speculated that Russia could use this status torestrict Ukrainians who temporarily return to occupied territories after evacuating from them.