ISW: Ukrainian forces make significant advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid continued counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

Geolocated footage published on Aug. 11 and analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War confirms that Ukrainian forces reached the northern outskirts of Robotyne, located 10 kilometers south of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The ISW adds, however, that the permanence and extent of these positions are currently unclear. Ukrainian forces have conducted regular ground attacks towards Robotyne for weeks as part of their operations aimed at degrading Russian defenses.

"The Ukrainian forces’ ability to advance to the outskirts of Robotyne — which Russian forces have dedicated significant effort, time, and resources to defend — remains significant even if Ukrainian gains are limited at this time," the experts concluded.

Geolocated footage published on Aug. 11 shows that Ukrainian forces also advanced into Urozhaine settlement located some nine kilometers south of Velyka Novosilka along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces back into the settlement on Aug. 10 and 11.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the Bakhmut, Berdiansk (Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area), and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions.