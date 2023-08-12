Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukrainian forces make significant advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid continued counteroffensive

by Olena Goncharova August 12, 2023 5:49 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Geolocated footage published on Aug. 11 and analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War confirms that Ukrainian forces reached the northern outskirts of Robotyne, located 10 kilometers south of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The ISW adds, however, that the permanence and extent of these positions are currently unclear. Ukrainian forces have conducted regular ground attacks towards Robotyne for weeks as part of their operations aimed at degrading Russian defenses.

"The Ukrainian forces’ ability to advance to the outskirts of Robotyne — which Russian forces have dedicated significant effort, time, and resources to defend — remains significant even if Ukrainian gains are limited at this time," the experts concluded.

Geolocated footage published on Aug. 11 shows that Ukrainian forces also advanced into Urozhaine settlement located some nine kilometers south of Velyka Novosilka along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces back into the settlement on Aug. 10 and 11.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the Bakhmut, Berdiansk (Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area), and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions.

Ukraine war latest: Child killed in Russian Kinzhal attack aimed at airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Key developments on Aug. 11: * Russian forces hit Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast with Kinzhal missiles, killing 1 child * Missile debris fall on children’s hospital in Kyiv * Zelensky pledges all enlistment office chiefs to be dismissed following corruption charges * Drone intercepted in Moscow, mayor…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.