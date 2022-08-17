Investigation: Pro-Kremlin lawmakers live lavishly in France, Monte Carlo.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vadym Stolar and Ihor Abramovych, lawmakers from the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life party, live in France's Cote d'Azur, according to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. Stolar and Abramovich left Ukraine a few days before Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and have not returned since then. Another Opposition Platform-For Life lawmaker and businessman, Hryhoriy Surkis, and his brother Ihor live in Monte Carlo, Ukrainska Pravda reported. The party, which was banned in June, was led by Viktor Medvedchuk, a close ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and a suspect in a treason case.