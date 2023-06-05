Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Intelligence: Senior Russian officer killed in Belgorod Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 5, 2023 9:06 PM 1 min read
Personal documents of Colonel Andrei Stesyev, a senior Russian officer reportedly killed in fighting in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, between June 4 and 5. (Source: Main Directorate of Intelligence / Official Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A senior Russian officer was killed in Belgorod Oblast on the night of June 5, Ukraine's military intelligence reported.

The 52-year-old Colonel Andrei Vasilyevich Stesyev, a senior officer in the Operational Group "Belgorod," was killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka near Russo-Ukrainian borders.

According to the Free Russia Legion, an anti-Kremlin armed group that claims to fight on Ukraine’s side, Stesyev was killed in an engagement with the militias.

The Legion has reportedly engaged with Moscow's troops in Novaya Tavolzhanka during the past few days, fighting beside another anti-Kremlin militia, the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Ukraine's military intelligence identified the officer as a former commander of the 104th Guards Air Assault Regiment, which has been accused of taking part in the March 2022 Bucha massacre.

On June 4, the Russian Volunteer Corps announced yet another incursion in Belgorod Oblast. Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported ongoing fighting in Novaya Tavolzhanka the same day.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
