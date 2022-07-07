Institute for the Study of War: Russia doesn't claim any new ground for first time since the start of invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank reported that there were no claimed or assessed Russian territorial gains in Ukraine on July 6 for the first time in 133 days of war, supporting the institute's assessment that Russian forces have largely initiated an operational pause. Russia still conducted a number of unsuccessful attacks on all frontlines, experts said. A pause in operations likely means that Russian forces might confine themselves to relatively small-scale offensive actions as they attempt to set conditions for a more significant offensive.