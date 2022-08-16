Institute for the Study of War: Potential divisions among Russian proxies in Donbas

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Aug. 15, a video circulated of Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast allegedly refusing to fight in Donetsk Oblast. While the U.S. think tank cannot independently verify the source, it states that the video is part of a “larger trend of diminished" Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast investment in and morale to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. In May, the ISW issued a similar report on appeals made by Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast, in which they complained about being redeployed from Mariupol to Luhansk.