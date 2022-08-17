Institute for the Study of War: Attacks on Russian positions in Crimea likely part of larger Ukrainian counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank reported that the explosions near Russian positions in and around Crimea on Aug. 16 are “likely part of a coherent Ukrainian counter-offensive to regain control of the west bank of the Dnipro River.” While Ukraine has not confirmed involvement, the ISW suggests Ukraine’s targeting of Russian positions in Crimea is consistent with other efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines directly supporting Russian forces further within Ukraine.