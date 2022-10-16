Infrastructure Ministry: 4 more cargo ships leave Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four more vessels carrying 140,000 metric tons of agricultural products left Odesa Oblast for countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Oct. 16.

According to the ministry, five vessels with 120,000 metric tons of agricultural products chartered by the UN World Food Program have left the ports of Odesa Oblast for Ethiopia, Yemen, and Somalia.

The ministry reported on Oct. 15 that 341 ships carrying 7.5 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have left Ukrainian ports since Kyiv and Moscow signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22.