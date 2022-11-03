Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
IAEA finds no evidence that proves Russia's 'dirty bomb' accusations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2022 5:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have finished in-field inspections at three Ukrainian nuclear facilities and found no "indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations," the agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, said in a written statement.

The inspections were carried out at Ukraine's request after Russia claimed Ukraine was developing a "dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.

"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations," Grossi said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in late October that Russia's allegations were part of a "misinformation campaign that might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false-flag operation."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
