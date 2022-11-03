IAEA finds no evidence that proves Russia's 'dirty bomb' accusations

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have finished in-field inspections at three Ukrainian nuclear facilities and found no "indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations," the agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, said in a written statement.

The inspections were carried out at Ukraine's request after Russia claimed Ukraine was developing a "dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.

"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations," Grossi said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in late October that Russia's allegations were part of a "misinformation campaign that might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false-flag operation."