Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, damages residential houses

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 21 that Russian troops shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast.

The Russian military hit the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, and Seredyna-Buda.

Officials recorded 32 strikes with mortars and artillery. No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Russia’s shelling of two communities, Myropillia and Seredyna-Buda, damaged three residential buildings.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.