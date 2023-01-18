Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Helicopter crashes near kindergarten in Brovary, casualties reported

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 9:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A helicopter crashed next to a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, starting a fire, on Jan. 18.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv Oblast, wrote on his Telegram channel that children and employees were at the kindergarten during the crash. He said there were casualties and that first responders were working at the site.

Iryna Pryanishnikova, a Kyiv Oblast police spokeswoman, said on television that five people were injured due to the crash and there were people killed but didn't specify the number.

The officials did not explain what type of helicopter it was and what caused its crash.

Brovary is a city with a pre-war population of about 100,000 people, located just east of Kyiv.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.