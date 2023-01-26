Health Ministry: Russia has damaged, destroyed 1,206 medical facilities since Feb. 24.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have damaged 1,206 medical facilities and completely destroyed 171 of them, the Health Ministry reported on Jan. 25.

First Deputy Health Minister Oleksandr Komarida said that Russia strikes hospitals and dispensaries to leave people without medical care.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine will need around $1 billion to rebuild damaged medical infrastructure.

So far, Ukraine has completely restored 143 medical facilities. Over 250 medical facilities have also been partially restored.