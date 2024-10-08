The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Harris says she will not meet Putin for truce talks without Ukraine's participation

by Olena Goncharova October 8, 2024 5:15 AM 2 min read
US Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said in an interview aired on Oct. 7 that if she is elected, she would refuse to engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine’s involvement.

"Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no. Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," Harris told CBS's "60 Minutes" when asked if she would consider negotiating one-on-one with Putin to end the war.

The Biden administration has similarly ruled out discussions with Putin, and Harris criticized former President Donald Trump’s approach to the Ukraine crisis, calling his policies a surrender to Russia’s invasion.

"Donald Trump, if he were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now. He talks about, 'Oh, he can end it on day one.' You know what that is? It's about surrender," she added.

Harris also commented on Ukraine's potential NATO membership, saying she would address the issue "if and when it arrives at that point."

"Right now, we are supporting Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked aggression," she said. "There will be no success in ending that war without Ukraine and the UN charter participating in what that success looks like."

Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans on F-16s, Victory Plan, Ukraine’s NATO bid
Sitting at Kyiv’s main train station moments before wrapping up his trip to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans had a lot to discuss. Brekelmans has just announced that the first batch of Dutch F-16s are flying Ukrainian skies, defending the country from Russian air strikes. He also an…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.