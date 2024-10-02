Opinion: We're Republicans, and we're voting for Kamala Harris to back Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past week, both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda made stops in Pennsylvania. Zelensky toured an ammunition factory in Scranton, while Duda attended the unveiling of a statue at the Czestochowa cemetery commemorating the Polish Solidarity movement and its fight for independence against the Soviet-backed communist regime.

Both leaders were en route to the United Nations General Assembly and share deep concerns about whether the United States will continue to lead NATO’s defense of Eastern Europe against the threat posed by Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The outcome of the upcoming presidential election will likely determine Washington’s role, making it crucial for Pennsylvania’s 750,000 Polish residents and 122,000 Ukrainians to engage in the electoral process.

During the presidential debate on Sept. 12, Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war. He has never criticized Putin for his invasion and the brutal bombing campaigns that have killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. Instead, Trump blames Zelensky for the war and has threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine. His chosen running mate, J.D. Vance, has suggested that Ukraine must concede territory to negotiate with Russia.

By ignoring Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine and its implications for U.S. national interests and the security of European allies, Trump has aligned himself more closely with strongman Putin than with longstanding U.S. commitments to peace, democracy, and fundamental freedoms.

As president, Trump did little to materially assist Ukraine and even attempted to extort the country to bolster his 2020 re-election campaign. His 2020 Republican campaign was notably silent on both Russia and Ukraine, enabling him to promote a more isolationist and ill-conceived "America First" vision.

Vance is a staunch opponent of military and economic aid to Ukraine. Earlier this year, he publicly opposed legislation aimed at seizing Russian sovereign assets in the U.S. to aid Ukraine and shield American taxpayers from the immense damage caused by Russia.

As a former U.S. Treasury Department official during the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, and as a Republican congressman who represented Pennsylvania for 12 years, we believe that seizing Russian overseas assets to help Ukraine would have been a priority for both former Republican presidents. Vance, however, thinks otherwise.

Historically, Trump has opposed the continued existence of NATO, the cornerstone of U.S. and European security since the Cold War. On the same day that NATO convened in Washington this year, a Russian cruise missile destroyed the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, prompting Trump to reiterate that he would not necessarily defend a NATO ally under Russian attack.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends an event in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, United States, on Sept. 23, 2024. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

His authoritarian stance has effectively given Putin the green light to act with impunity in Europe against NATO members. While U.S. President Joe Biden recently met with Zelensky, Trump welcomed Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Mar-a-Lago.

In stark contrast to Trump’s policies, the Biden-Harris administration acted swiftly to mobilize NATO to support Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Zelensky five days beforehand to warn him of the impending threat. After the invasion, the White House imposed strong economic sanctions against Russia, including freezing Russian assets held abroad. In April, Biden signed legislation that Vance opposed, which aimed to seize those assets to assist Ukraine and protect American taxpayers.

During the presidential debate, Harris pledged her unwavering support for Ukraine's "righteous defense," while Trump repeatedly dodged direct questions from ABC’s David Muir regarding his stance on Ukraine's victory over Russia.

The contrast between Trump and Harris on Ukraine and Poland could not be starker. A Trump administration would continue favoring Russia over Ukraine and fail to hold Russia accountable for the devastation it inflicts on innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, Harris will maintain her support for Ukraine’s courageous fight to preserve its sovereignty and democracy, advocating for just reparations once Russia’s illegal aggression ceases. She will also ensure that the U.S. remains a steadfast ally and protector of Poland.

To the extent voters consider vital U.S. foreign policy and national security issues important this November, the only option is clear. A vote for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz is a vote for America’s and Ukraine’s interests in Europe, while a vote for Trump and Vance favors Russia and enables Putin’s ongoing war of aggression.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.