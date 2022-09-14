Guterres holds phone talk with Putin over fertilizers, Olenivka attack, Zaporizhzhia plant.

This audio is created with AI assistance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that they discussed a possible deal to let Russia export its fertilizers. He also said that Russia wouldn't put "any obstacles" to a UN fact-finding mission at the Olenivka prison in Donetsk Oblast, where over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by an explosion on July 29. He also confirmed that talks were taking place between Russia and Ukraine over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. "I have the feeling that we are still far away from peace," he said.