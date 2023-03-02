Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Guardian: Russian torture chambers in Kherson Oblast 'not random but rather part of a carefully thought-out plan'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2023 10:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the liberation of Kherson on Nov. 11, 2022, more than 20 torture chambers have been investigated by a team of Ukrainian and International lawyers, according to a March 2 article by the Guardian.

“The mass torture chambers, financed by the Russian state, are not random but rather part of a carefully thought-out and financed blueprint with a clear objective to eliminate Ukrainian national and cultural identity,” said British barrister Wayne Jordash, head of the Mobile Justice Team, a collective of international investigators working with the Prosecutor General's Office.

Furthermore, as reported by NV, the torture centers were run by Russian security services as well as local collaborators, including Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo. "We don't know exactly what role Saldo had, but he participated in the management of this system," said Jordash.

The prisoners, including teachers, journalists, or activists, were forced into the chambers for any link to the Ukrainian state or civil society. Residents were also regularly stopped on the streets and searched for having “pro-Ukrainian” material on their phones.

Victims were subject to physical beatings, electric shock torture, and waterboarding and were forced to learn and recite pro-Russian slogans, poems, and songs.

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, thousands of Ukrainians were physically and mentally abused in such facilities.

Survivors of Russian torture chamber in Kherson share stories of abuse (VIDEO)
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.