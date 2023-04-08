Governors: Russian attacks hit 8 regions, kill 5 civilians within 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in eight out of Ukraine's 24 oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to the regional governors' reports, five civilians were killed, and at least ten were injured.

Russian troops killed one civilian in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He added that Russian attacks damaged houses, outbuildings, and three farms.

In the southern Kherson Oblast, the regional government said that eight civilians, including two children, were injured in a Russian attack against the region over the past day.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that four civilians were killed, and one was injured in the eastern Donetsk Oblast. Three civilians were killed in Bohorodychne and one in Torske.

The regional military administration of Sumy Oblast reported early on April 8 that Russian forces hit the northern region 46 times over the past 24 hours, targeting communities that border Russia. No casualties were reported.

Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet launched two aerial bombs against the neighboring Chernihiv Oblast, damaging houses, according to the Northern Command of Ukraine’s military. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces also shelled Ochakiv, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim. No casualties were reported.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Melashko, one civilian was injured in the Russian attack against the southeastern region. Russian shelling has damaged 23 houses over the past day. He added that the injured civilian has been hospitalized.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in eastern Luhansk Oblast, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.